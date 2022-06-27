Intervene in fuel price hikes - Ben Boakye to government

Ben Boakye, Executive Director of the African Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP)

The Executive Director of the African Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP) Mr Ben Boakye has entreated the government to suspend some taxes on petroleum products if it can not remove them entirely.



This, according to him, will cushion Ghanaians in dealing with the rising cost of fuel and reduce the economic burden.



“If not to erase some of the taxes you can suspend some taxes to cushion us,” he said on the Key Points on TV3 Saturday, June 25.

He also posited that "The managers of the economy have to intervene. It may not be enough to bring significant relief but that gesture could help".



Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of the GPRTU Alhaji Abass Imoro says they are waiting to reach an agreement with the Ministry of Transport to further increase transport fares by 15 percent.



“We are looking at increasing the transport fares by 15 percent, we are waiting on the transport ministry so that we reach a consensus,” he added.



Transport operators have however been complaining about the continuous rise in fuel prices.



