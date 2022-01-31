Intervene in reversal of benchmark discount value – PFAG to Otumfuo

Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana with Otumfuo

The Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana (PFAG) has called on Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to intervene on the reversal of the Benchmark Discount Value by government giving the reason as hindering the growth of the local industry.

The Executive Director for PFAG, Dr Kwowe Nyaaba during their call sought for Otumfuo’s presence to grace their 2022 Annual General Meeting scheduled for March 25 at the TUCC Conference Hall.



Otumfuo assuring them to have meetings with the government to find solutions to the issues raised also noted the need for a deliberate policy to regulate farming and its related issues because farmers are great contributors towards Ghana’s growth.



The benchmark value discounts were first introduced to hedge against price hikes.

On 13th January 2022, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) issued a statement citing a directive from the Office of the President for the indefinite suspension of the implementation of the reversal of the benchmark value discount policy.



The suspension is to allow greater consultation to take place.