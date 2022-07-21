Invest back home, Exim bank deputy CEO urges Ghanaians abroad

Rosemary Beryl Archer

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Exim Bank (GEXIM) responsible for Banking and Business, Rosemary Beryl Archer, has urged Ghanaians living abroad to invest back home.

According to her, this will be in line with the Government of Ghana’s industrialization agenda which paves way for the diaspora community to partner with Ghanaian entrepreneurs through various initiatives supported by GEXIM.



Ms. Archer made this call at the maiden edition of Expo Ghana 2022, a business forum and special exhibition of Made-In-Ghana products organized by London-based Ghanaian Marketing Communications Company, Akwaaba UK, on Thursday 14th July 2022 at the Canary Riverside Plaza Hotel in London, United Kingdom.



She encouraged Ghanaians resident abroad to effectively participate in national development in a structured way through the channelling of their remittances into entrepreneurship activities as well as supporting innovation and development of the government of Ghana’s identified priority sectors of the economy.



“On the back of the Government’s SME Development Agenda, Ghana Exim Bank has created platforms like the Tuesday Market to get SMEs export ready to meet the demands of global buyers. It is obvious that the Diaspora can advance our developmental agenda through the use of knowledge and skills to fill resources and knowledge gaps, as partners, and also as members and leaders of scientific and technical networks in Ghana. Ghana Exim Bank is positioned to provide the necessary support to make this possible through various products and services”, she emphasized.

Ms. Archer further urged global importers and distributors including Wanis International Foods, one of Europe’s leading wholesalers for worldwide foods to explore market access opportunities with manufacturers of Made-In-Ghana products for export to the United Kingdom. She indicated GEXIM’s preparedness to facilitate such an arrangement to see Made-In-Ghana products on the shelves of major supermarkets across the United Kingdom.



She expressed her appreciation to Akwaaba UK for initiating Expo Ghana to promote Made-In-Ghana products and creating an opportunity for Ghanaian manufacturers to engage with their counterparts in the United Kingdom to explore avenues to build synergy and develop their capacities.



Other speakers at Expo Ghana 2020 were His Excellency Papa Owusu-Ankomah, Ghana’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Hon. Mark Okraku Mantey, Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts & Culture, Yofi Grant, CEO of Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, Alex Dadey, Executive Chairman of KGL and Board Chairman of GIPC, Fuad Mohammed Abubakar, Head of Ghana Cocoa Marketing Company Limited, Adjoba Kyiamah, Executive Director, UK – Ghana Chamber of Commerce, Andrew Takyi-Appiah, CEO of Zeepay Ghana, George Philips, Commercial Director of Wanis International Foods and Izzy Obeng, CEO & Founder of Foundervine.