Invest in Okyeman’s land to create job opportunities for the youth

The Okyeman Land Protection Force in the Eastern Region has called on estate developers and business entrepreneurs to invest in the area to create job opportunities for the youth.

It said they could do so by venturing into the construction of portable housing and establishment of enterprises, which would help to engage the people in gainful employment to earn a living.



The call was made when Baffour Asiedu Bekoe, the Okyehene Akwansrahene and Nana Baffour Kwabena Baah, Akyem Apapam Akwansrahene jointly cut the sod for the leveling and clearing of portions of the Akyem Abuakwa lands to pave way for development.



Nana Baffour Baah asked developers and persons occupying Okyeman stool lands to regularize their land documents with Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panyin, the Okyehene at his palace at Kibi in the Eastern Region.



He noted that this would help put an end to land litigations and prevent the engagement of land guards, whose activities were not helping in the progress of the area.

Nana Baffour Baah appealed to the chiefs and queen mothers of Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Area to use the Akwasidae festival to educate the people desist from engaging the services of land guards, but should call on the Okyeman Taskforce for the amicable settlement of any disagreement.



He said: “The Taskforce has been put in place to educate and ensure that developers and individuals obtain proper land documents from the Okyehene and also to stop encroachment on Okyeman stool lands as well as preventing activities of land guards.”



