Invest in long-term strategies to generate revenue – Economist urges government

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) is the revenue arm of government

Government tax policies, initiative short-lived, Economist

Implement long-lasting strategies for development, Dr Asuming



E-Levy to widen tax net, Government



Renowned economist, Dr. Patrick Asuming has called on government to invest in long-term growth strategies that seek to generate more revenue for Ghana.



He believes that despite a number of tax initiatives and policies introduced over the years, these have been short-lived or failed to achieve their intended purposes.



In an interaction with Citi Business News, Dr. Asuming urged for more stakeholder engagement in order to prevent a rejection of these policies by the populace.

“A lot of the decision-making seems to be driven by short term revenues. We can cite the luxury vehicle income tax which was introduced and then withdrawn in a short while it was withdrawn, we are talking about a government that promised to reduce nuisance taxes, I mean almost every budget we see new forms of taxes”, the economist pointed.



“…The most important thing is that we should know what we are doing, maybe in three years or four years there should be a strategy that is believable then there has to be a clear sense that this is something that has been thought through and this is something that is going to be followed through then the people will believe and follow. But as it is, I think there are too much short-term objectives driving long term programmes and I think that is where the problem is,” he added.



Meanwhile, as part of efforts to generate revenue and widen the tax net, government in its 2022 budget statement announced the Electronic Transaction Levy also known as the E-Levy.



The levy seeks to impose a 1.75 percent charge on all electronic transactions covering mobile money payments, ATM withdrawals and others.



But Parliament has been at an impasse over the E-Levy with lawmakers concerned it will place more burden on the ordinary Ghanaian.