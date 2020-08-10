Press Releases

InvestCorp appoints Christine Sika Osei as Assistant Vice President - Investor Relations and Marketing

Christine Sika Osei

InvestCorp Asset Management Limited (InvestCorp), has announced the appointment of Christine Sika Osei as Assistant Vice President, Investor Relations and Marketing.

Christine will be responsible for managing communication between the Firm and relevant stakeholders including clients, regulatory bodies and the general public.



With over 12 years’ experience in media communication, advertising and brand development, she will provide leadership in the development of strategic partner relationships and develop marketing strategy for corporate identity and brand management in line with the Firm’s objectives.



She has an International Baccalaureate Diploma from SOS H.G.I.C in Tema and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Ghana with a major in Political Science and a minor in Sociology.

In 2013, she graduated with a Bachelor of Law degree (LLB) from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) and subsequently moved to Nigeria to work with DSTV West Africa for 4 years.



Since then, she has worked with other reputable international brands including E! Entertainment Africa and L’Oreal West Africa.



She also received further media training at the Marki Costello Hosting Academy in Los Angeles and City Varsity Creative Media Institution in Johannesburg.

