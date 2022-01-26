Investment cures poverty, not salary - Paul Mante

Managing Director of EDC Investments Ltd, Paul Kofi Mante

Seek financial literacy, Paul Mante urges youth

Run a business or invest, EDC Investment LTD managing director to Ghanaians



Salary is a medicine to manage poverty, Paul Mante



People who think earning a salary at the end of every month as a way to tackle poverty have gotten it all wrong as the Managing Director of EDC Investments Ltd, Paul Kofi Mante, has asserted that salary is the medicine to manage poverty.



He stated categorically that salary does not cure poverty and only investment is the recipe to move out of poverty.

Mr Mante, therefore, challenged salary workers to invest and explore other sources of income to make them financially stable in life.



Speaking on Citi FM's Effective Living Series on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, Mr Mante said, “Salary is the medicine for managing poverty, it does not cure poverty only an investment or business cures poverty, not all of us can run a business but everybody can invest because if you don’t find a way to make your money work whiles you are sleeping you will keep working at the time you must be sleeping.”



The managing director of EDC Investments Ltd advised the youth to start seeing financial literacy to help them decide wisely, make them financially independent before their retirement age.