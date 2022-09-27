Investment in mature technology critical for business growth, decisions – Kwesi Kwofie

Chief Executive Officer of Dataware, Kwesi Kwofie, has called on businesses in Ghana to leverage emerging technologies to spur business growth.

According to him, both existing and new firms must invest in technology that automates business processes and increase efficiency.



He also emphasized that business automation results in data generation which can be utilized to understand customers and serve them better, enabling businesses to deliver customization at scale.



Speaking with GhanaWeb Business on BizTech, Kwesi Kwofie explained that investment in technology builds a foundation that enables businesses to leverage



Artificial Intelligence to beat competitors in their market.



"Companies have to make investments in matured IT architecture to improve their digital infrastructure which will help them move from physical assets to digital assets"

"This is important to enable companies to transfer their data and use it to remain competitive and keep up with the consumers. Companies must begin to look into the future with data in mind because data is the future"



He further added that leveraging datasets has the potential to improve the business growth and operations of existing and upcoming businesses.







MA/FNOQ