Investments in regulatory instruments key to bridging technology and policy gap – MTN CEO

Selorm Adadevoh, Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana

Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh, has stated that for the country to close the gap between policy and technological innovation, there must be investments in regulatory instruments to be able to adapt to the changing technological environment.

Speaking at a Business Breakfast organized by MTN on the theme: ‘25 years of Brightening lives’, Mr. Adadevoh explained that the company’s role in ensuring that the gap between policy and technological innovation is reduced is critical to the growth of digitisation in Ghana.



“The technology space has become such an important area in the world today, and for that to translate, not only in Ghana, there’s the need for regulation to step up and meet the rapid evolution of technology through investments in regulatory instruments.



Situations in the market seem to be divergent and not aligned because technology is leading and policy is having to catch up. If the policy has to catch up, then you’re dealing with new technology with old policies and that alignment has to happen over time and our role as a leading operator is to do a couple of things: one is to provide resources to support the policymaker; to support the regulators.



We have a role to play in supporting our policymakers so we play that role and we invest in it as well. And there are also institutions that are researching and supporting on the policy side so that these evolutions can be standardized to allow policy certainty and predictability in these markets,” he said.



He further stated that, the company is poised to bring innovation through its introduction of a 5G network in the coming year.

“Innovation has been a key pillar of our growth, it’s also a key purpose for us. We are always trying to make sure we can be the first to launch the next technology but not only to be the first but to actually bring that technology to the market and create value out of that technology. So 2G, 3G, 4G, and now 5G hopefully next year,” he said.



25 years of MTN



As part of its 25th-anniversary celebration, MTN Ghana is rewarding customers with cash rewards, 25 Hyundai Sonata 2021 model and airtime for 24,000 customers.



The MTN @ 25 Mega Promo is valid for three months (from August to October 2021).



The promo is designed to reward all prepaid and eligible post-paid subscribers (existing and new) based on their usage of products and services across MTN platforms.