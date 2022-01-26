Investor confidence to rebound successfully - Government assures

Charles Adu-Boahen, Minister of State at the Finance Ministry

Government cuts 20% of 2022 budget expenditure

Government embarks on 2022 Non-Deal Investor Roadshow



Economy to rebound towards fiscal consolidation and debt sustainability



The Ministry of Finance has assured investors that Ghana’s economy will successfully rebound towards fiscal consolidation and debt sustainability.



According to the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen government through its fiscal policies and measures will ensure that investor confidence in the country would be sustained.



Addressing journalists following a meeting with government officials and investors as part of the 2022 Non-Deal Investor Roadshow, the minister said government is keen on investments for growth.

“As a government, we felt it necessary to speak directly with our investor base and assure them of the steady progress being made towards an economic rebound anchored on fiscal consolidation and debt sustainability, as we have done in the past,” he is quoted to have by Citi Business News.



“I think the feedback is evident in how the bonds have performed since then. You see that they have tightened across the curve. I think what struck me as quite interesting was that a lot of them were quite apologetic about how our bonds have performed. It sounds like they feel we are being unfairly treated or that our bonds are not reflecting the true position or the strength of the fundamentals,” he added.



Meanwhile, the Government of Ghana earlier in January this year embarked on a three-day Non-Deal Investor Roadshow.



The move formed part of efforts to engage and update both onshore investors and offshore investors [Funds Managers and Banks] on the country's economic outlook and performance.