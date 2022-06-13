Involve women farmers in agricultural value chain - Farmer

File photo of a woman in a farm

Source: GNA

Mary Nandi, a farmer from Oti Region has advised agricultural sector players to design value chain programmes with gender equitable principles to foster both competitive and gender equality goals to enhance poverty reduction impacts.

She called for involvement of women farmers in the agribusiness value chain to enhance their livelihood.



Mrs Nandi urged government to support women to strengthen the agribusiness value chain from farm to retail, input provision, production, post-harvest processing, transportation, marketing, and sales through essential investments.



She was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tamale.

Mrs Nandi said low participation of women farmers in demand management roles in rural markets had resulted in their inability to access private sector organised market as part of the value chain.



She said most women farmers in the country were less likely to participate in activities of marketing on account of limited freedom of movement, low access to infrastructure, information, and networks.



She called on stakeholders to create sustainable, competitive and equitable value chains, which would assist women farmers.