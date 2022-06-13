0
Menu
Business

Involve women farmers in agricultural value chain - Farmer

Farmers Day0323.png File photo of a woman in a farm

Mon, 13 Jun 2022 Source: GNA

Mary Nandi, a farmer from Oti Region has advised agricultural sector players to design value chain programmes with gender equitable principles to foster both competitive and gender equality goals to enhance poverty reduction impacts.

She called for involvement of women farmers in the agribusiness value chain to enhance their livelihood.

Mrs Nandi urged government to support women to strengthen the agribusiness value chain from farm to retail, input provision, production, post-harvest processing, transportation, marketing, and sales through essential investments.

She was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tamale.

Mrs Nandi said low participation of women farmers in demand management roles in rural markets had resulted in their inability to access private sector organised market as part of the value chain.

She said most women farmers in the country were less likely to participate in activities of marketing on account of limited freedom of movement, low access to infrastructure, information, and networks.

She called on stakeholders to create sustainable, competitive and equitable value chains, which would assist women farmers.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I lied against Mahama in 2016 - Captain Smart admits
Paul Adom-Otchere is not a lawyer - Dafeamekpor
Thomas Partey makes U-turn on name change
50 NPP members who have picked up forms for executive positions
'Let us fear God' - Ablakwa tells Ofori-Atta after GTV interview
Akufo-Addo appointees whose properties Ghanaians will like to know about
Owusu Bempah blames increased cost of kenkey on Russia-Ukraine war
Truck driver plying Ejisu-Kumasi stretch arrested
How serial callers manage to call into radio programmes
Ndc's Brogya Genfi Reacts To Alleged ‘Tribalistic’ Audio Of Osafo-maafo