Is Ghana Africa's most expensive country to live in? - BBC report seeks answers

“In Africa, Ghana is one of the most expensive countries to live in, prices of goods and services have increased sharply since the beginning of the pandemic and some say the situation is becoming unbearable. Rising fuel and food prices are affecting all parts of society…,” this is the introduction to a BBC documentary on Ghana.



The 3 minutes 26 seconds piece focuses on the food business of Mark Mprim who goes to the market with BBC’s West Africa correspondent Nomsa Maseko to gauge the prices of food items.



Mark laments the 100% rise in the price of tomatoes. “I used to buy oil in bulk but now, I am even struggling to buy one,” he stated.

The report also focuses on how rice importers are cancelling orders due to the depreciation of the cedi against the US dollar.



A driver who spoke to the journalist also lamented the rise in fuel prices: “The money that we use to buy the fuel is too much, so we are appealing to the government to reduce the fuel for us so that it can help us.”



On social media platforms, Twitter, Ghanaians have been reacting to the BBC report largely backing the content and calling out the government for the general rise in the cost of living.



According to the BBC, Ghana is currently one of the most expensive countries in the world. Do with that information what you will. — Kojo Manuel ???????? (@KojoManuel) May 20, 2022

Ghana is an expensive country to live in. BBC knows about this https://t.co/xrKjrEpYjE — agyemang⚜????????®️ (@recognize_elvy) May 20, 2022