Is Ghana prepared for food crisis? – Joe Jackson asks

Mon, 9 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

27 million people reportedly hungry in 5 African countries, Report

Food crisis hit Nigeria, Chad, Burkina Faso, Niger, and Mali

Are we ready for an increase in the cost of food imports? Joe Jackson

Financial analyst, Joe Jackson, has questioned whether Ghana's ability to tackle food crisis should the worse happen.

His comment comes after five neighbouring countries; Burkina Faso, Niger, Chad, Mali, and Nigeria have been reported to have been hit by food crisis.

According to Joe Jackson, about 27 million people in these West African countries have also been reported to be suffering from hunger.

As a result, he queried if Ghana was prepared for an increase in the cost of food imports, as well as, the influx of immigrants in the country.

In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, Joe Jackson said, “Ghana’s neighbours: Burkina Faso, Niger, Chad, Mali, & Nigeria are facing a horrendous food crisis with 27 million people reportedly hungry. Is Ghana prepared for the influx of immigrants and increased cost of food imports?”

