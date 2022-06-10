Isaac Adongo lists the three Cs that have plagued Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government

Deputy Ranking Member of Parliament's Finance Committee, Isaac Adongo

Government reportedly released GH¢25 million for National Cathedral project

Minority bemoans decision to fund cathedral project despite economic hardship



Ghanaians ask government to prioritise other needs over building of Cathedral



Deputy Ranking Member of Parliament’s Finance Committee, Isaac Adongo, has bemoaned the current state of play under the Akufo-Addo administration.



He believes the administration has been stained with a number practices which have widely become more popular than the President and his Vice.



In a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb, the Bolga Central lawmaker listed the three Cs which he believes have become more popular in the hands of the Akufo-Addo Bawumia administration upon assuming office in 2017.



He also accused the administration of 'stealing from the public purse' to provide seed capital for the construction of the National Cathedral project.

“Corruption, Credibility Crisis and Cronyism more popular than Akufo-Addo Bawumia. See how you have embarrassed the clergy men who believed you do not steal taxpayers’ money in the name of a national cathedral” the lawmaker opined.







Despite stiff opposition against the construction of the national cathedral, government insists the project remains on the topmost agenda of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



According to Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah, the construction of the cathedral has strong Biblical backing as well as economic purposes.



John Kumah speaking in an interview on Accra-based Citi TV maintained that Ghana will begin to reap the benefit of investing in the national cathedral project after 15 years.



He again mentioned the project can serve as a reference for the government’s borrowing as it was an asset-backed expenditure that the government through private sector partnership was embarking on.