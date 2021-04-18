Islamic research group appoints KNUST lecturer as board member

Prof Naail Mohammed Kamil Dangigala, member of IFRIG board

The Islamic Finance Research Institute Ghana, IFRIG, has formally appointed a lecturer of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, KNUST, School of Business; as a board member.

In an April 7.2021 letter available to GhanaWeb, IFRIG said the appointment of Prof Naail Mohammed Kamil Dangigala was premised on his commitment, experience and vision for Islamic Finance advocacy in the country.



“We believe with your commitment, experience, vision and expertise, IFRIG will be adding a valuable member to the team that is committed to making Islamic Finance a reality in Ghana and the West African sub-region,” the letter read in part.



The new board member is one of the core resource persons for IFRIG’s activities serving as a resource person at programs and on its monthly webinars.



Brief about Prof Naail



He is a renowned scholar with outstanding contributions in Islamic Management and Islamic Banking & Finance.

He holds a PhD in Business Administration (Islamic Management & Finance) from the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM).



He also holds an MBA (Islamic Banking & Finance) from IIUM, and a BSc in Geological Engineering from the then KNUST – School of Mines, currently the University of Mines and Technology.



He started his Islamic education from Al-Azhariyya School in Kumasi, and has studied and taught in several universities across the world.



Presently, Prof. Naail is the College Coordinator for Short Courses and Programs Unit of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences at the KNUST.



He is attached to the Department of Human Resource and Organisational Development (HROD), KNUST – School of Business, Kumasi, and also serves as Acting Vice President of the Madina Institute of Science and Technology, (MIST), Accra.





Prof Naail (left) with Shaibu Ali, Director and head of research at IFRIG