It has become crucial for government to scrap taxes on sanitary pads – Adwoa Awindor

Ace broadcaster, Nana Hemaa Adwoa Awindor, has called on government to, as matter of urgency, scrap taxes imposed on sanitary pads for women and girls.

According to her, removing these taxes is critical to easing the financial and psychological burden which is often imposed on women and girls during their menstrual cycle.



Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, the Executive Director for the Obaapa Development Foundation called on government to adopt measures aimed at providing free sanitary materials to girls in need.



“At this point, it is crucial for the government to scrap taxes on sanitary pads and also make sanitary pads free for school girls to help keep them in school,” she is quoted by citinewsroom.com



“The removal of taxes on sanitary pads must be coupled with the provision of free sanitary pads to create a comprehensive strategy that not only ensures accessibility but also supports girls’ education and overall well-being,” the Executive Director added.



The call by the Nana Hemaa Adwoa Awindor follows that of civil society organisations, members of parliament, individuals, activists, and well-meaning groups who have been clamoring for the removal of taxes on sanitary products.

Most recently, Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, joined the calls for the removal of the taxes while urging government to provide accessible menstrual hygiene products for women and girls across the country.



