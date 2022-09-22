0
Menu
Business

It is almost impossible for COCOBOD to default in repaying loans – Redd Intelligence

Ghana Cocoa Board COCOBOD Ghana Cocoa Board

Thu, 22 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An international research firm, Redd Intelligence, has expressed optimism over the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD)’s ability to repay its loans.

According to a myjoyonline report, Redd Intelligence believes that COCOBOD cannot default.

COCOBOD still has the credibility to attract international banks to its annual one-year pre-export finance (PXF) or otherwise the Cocoa Syndicated Loan.

Founder of Kleos Advisory, Tedd George, said, “defaulting on Cocobod’s flagship financing is almost impossible.”

“It’s a low-risk African agricultural asset that you want on your books,” he is quoted by myjoyonline.com.

COCOBOD has never defaulted on its syndicated facilities since 1992.

Tedd George stated that Ghana’s government is likely to prioritize the payment of the loan before it repays the IMF.

“The government will do everything in its power to get the facility repaid. It might even repay [COCOBOD] before it repays the IMF, and the IMF might even support this,” he added.

Watch the latest episode of BizTech below:





SSD/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mankessim murder: Assemblyman on how residents respected prime suspect
Why Biden used a convoy for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Know the nicknames of the new Black Stars players
Dancefloor action by new Black Star players excites social media users
Sam Okudzeto speaks on call for new Chief Justice
Every bullet that hits a target in Ukraine hits our pockets – Akufo-Addo
Cedi depreciation: Over 70 'Black Market' dealers arrested in Accra
Cedi depreciation: Over 70 'Black Market' dealers arrested in Accra
Mohammed Salisu finally spotted at Black Stars camp
My mom wept after Spain call-up - Nico Williams
Related Articles: