It is annoying to hear Bawumia talk about his economic vision for Ghana – Adongo jabs

Isaac Adongo, MP Bolgatanga Central

Ranking Member of Parliament's Finance Committee, Isaac Adongo has thwarted recent remarks made by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia over his economic vision for Ghana.

Dr Bawumia who submitted and filed his nomination to contest the flagbearership slot of the governing New Patriotic Party for 2024 said he desires to see a country that leverages technology, data, and systems for inclusive economic growth.



Reacting to the comments during a press briefing in Parliament on June 21, the Bolgatanga Central MP, Isaac Adongo described the Vice President as ‘visionless’



“In this mist of this gargantuan economic mismanagement, I heard Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia saying he has a vision for Ghana, I’m wondering what vision he has other than what his boss Nana Addo has contracted with the IMF for the good people of Ghana. What is Dr. Bawumia going to do that he couldn’t do in this government?” Isaac Adongo questioned.



He continued, “It is annoying to hear those who drove a car in perfect shape into a ditch, now talking about vision. If you could see your way clear you think you would have driven the car into a ditch? Now talking about a vision for Ghana, if they had vision Ghana wouldn’t have sunk into this low in the first place.”



“Before we can go ahead to evaluate his vision over the past six years, let’s remember that prior to 2016, Nana Addo had told Ghanaians that he was relying on the intellectual capacity of Dr. Bawumia to transform Ghana. If now, the man is intellectually bankrupt, Akufo-Addo come and tell us. Didn’t Akufo-Addo say that he has the best economist in the world?

The man who went to university and after his lecturers taught him, they all died and they didn’t get to teach any of us again. He is relying on that man’s intellectual capacity to transform Ghana, of course, he has transformed us, this is where we are,” he added.



Isaac Adongo further accused the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration of plunging Ghana into an economic ditch which he believes will take years to address especially amid an IMF economic bailout.



