'It is not true' - NPP man questions Ken Agyapong's 7,000 employees claim

Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central MP

A political ally of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has questioned the combined employee strength fellow flagbearer contender, Kennedy Agyapong.

Agyapong is on record to have stated serially that he employs over 7,000 workers in his chain of businesses spanning media, cold store chains and other investment portfolios.



He has leveraged on this job creation figure to tout his ability to tackle youth unemployment effectively if he is elected flagbearer and eventually as president of Ghana.



But according to Kwabena Senkyire, who is also a former Ashanti Regional boss of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Ken’s claims are not true. He, however, did not go into why the figure is untrue citing party cohesion and unity.



Read excerpts of Senkyire’s interview on Okay FM on October 20:



Senkyire: Bawumia has power as a Vice President and he has a little money but he doesn’t make too much noise.

Host: Is it not the case that money detests noise?



Senkyire: That is true, money detests noise and being haughty



Host: But even if the Vice President is wealthy, he can’t match Hon. Ken who has 7,000 workers …



Senkyire: Kwame, it is not true, it is not true, it is not true but this is an internal election and not all things are put out there.



Host: What is untruthful about this, we all know Hon Kennedy has money

Senkyire: When one makes money, they give back to the society…



Find a list of Ken's businesses in an infographic below:







Kennedy will contest for the flagbearership slot along with three other contenders including Dr Bawumia, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Francis Addai-Nimoh.



The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.

