It is only an incompetent government who will say Ghanaian youth are lazy – NDC

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has stated that it will continually oppose the 10% withholding tax on betting, lottery, and gaming wins.

The Deputy Youth Organiser of the NDC, Osman Ayariga, said Ghanaian youth are not lazy, but the “incompetence” of the government has led to many resorting to betting.



He asked the government to provide jobs for the youth instead of focusing on taxation.



“The youth of Ghana are hardworking, and it is only an incompetent government that will say Ghanaian youth are lazy, so let it not be said anywhere that the youth of Ghana are lazy. The youth are suffering due to the incompetence of this administration because it has failed to provide jobs for the youth and the bet, they engage in is the effect of the government’s inability to provide jobs for the youth and we in the NDC are here for the youth, and we will stand with them,” he said.



According to him, the tax is unfair, adding that the current economic hardships were caused by the country’s recklessness.



“We are all going through hardship due to the recklessness and incompetence of this government, and we will be showing a roadmap on what we are going to do to press upon this government to rescind its decision so far as the 10 percent tax on bet earnings is concerned,” he said on citinewsroom.com.

He also added that the NDC will ensure that the tax is scrapped.



“We are going to picket at the Ministry of Finance and occupy government offices across the country. Start and scale up nationwide conventional and unconventional and lawful agitations as a measure of resistance and to instigate young people to confront officials of this government to demand an end to the corruption and insensitivity of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia failed brigade,” he said.



