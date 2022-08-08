It is pure confusion this time – Bright Simons on declared FDI flows

Honorary Vice President of IMANI Africa, Bright Simons

Policy analyst, Bright Simons, has raised concern over the inconsistency in data provided on Ghana’s Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) flows for 2020 and 2021.

In a Twitter post shared on August 8, the Honorary Vice President of IMANI Africa questioned how the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) provided a figure of US$2.650 million in FDIs for 2020 whereas a figure of US$2.6 billion in FDIs was provided for 2021, representing an astonishing 39 percent increase.



He added that many analysts have since questioned whether the GIPC validates amounts declared during registration to account for the total attraction of FDI flows.



“Analysts have long disputed Ghana's GIPC FDI stats. But usually, the quarrel is over whether they validate amounts declared during registration. This time, it is pure confusion. GIPC says FDI in 2020 was $2.65bn & FDI in 2021 was $2.6bn. So HOW did they get a 39% INCREASE?” Bright Simons quizzed.



Meanwhile, the World Investment Report for 2022 said FDI flows into Ghana increased by 39 percent to represent US$2.6 billion for 2021 – placing Ghana in second place in West Africa and 7th on the African continent in terms of FDI attraction.

The report however attributed Ghana’s FDI flows to major projects undertaken in the country’s extractive sector.



See Bright Simons tweets below:





Analysts have long disputed Ghana's GIPC FDI stats. But usually the quarrel is over whether they validate amounts declared during registration. This time, it is pure confusion. GIPC says FDI in 2020 was $2.65bn & FDI in 2021 was $2.6bn. So HOW did they get a 39% INCREASE? ???? pic.twitter.com/36nUoFy9XE — Bright Simons (@BBSimons) August 8, 2022

MA/FNOQ