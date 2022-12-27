4
Menu
Business

It is too early to ask traders to reduce prices over strange appreciation of cedi against the dollar – Association

Awingobit A Executive Secretary of Ghana Importers and Exporters Association, Sampson Awingobit Asaki

Tue, 27 Dec 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana has said it is not within the mouth of the government to call for the reduction of prices following the appreciation of the cedi against the dollar.

Executive Secretary of the Association Samson Awingobit says the market should be allowed to determine whether to reduce prices or not.

According to him, it would be too early to make that call since some importers and traders had bought their goods at certain prices and paid duty on them before the cedi started appreciating.

Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said, "we cannot sit down and claim that all was well when all was not well. I strongly believe that in this current dispensation, we need to know that the dollar has started gaining ground again”.

He also claimed that there is no dollar in the system at the moment for those who need it.

For him, it was strange for the cedi to appreciate against the dollar in December since it is the period when businesses need more dollars to trade.

He has called on the government to come and explain to the people how this was possible.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Adiza Osman: The National Chief Imam’s wife details how she met him
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo
Related Articles: