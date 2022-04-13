It's a crime for agents to charge more than 5% of tenants' rent - Rent Control

The law recognizes agents, Rent Control Department

The Rent Control Department has noted that it is an offence for rental agents to charge more than 5% of the total amount of money accommodation seekers pay to their landlords as rent.



According to the Ashanti Regional Manager of the Rent Control Department, Asare Osei Pensan, there's nothing wrong with people who pose as property agents because the law recognizes them.



He however said these agents are to act professionally as required by law.

Speaking on Joy FM's Luv In The Morning show, Mr Pensan stated that, “It is an offence for a broker to charge a certain amount as proceeds for a service rendered. It is an offence to charge more than 5% of an annual recoverable rent. This means the law recognizes agencies or agents. There is nothing wrong when someone acts as an agent. But an agent has to act professionally as the law demands."



“I have had a similar encounter which shocked me. Someone rented a place priced at ¢15,000. The agent was taking ¢1,500 from the tenant. The landlord was not even aware. The landlord mentioned that he did not give out any property to the agent. It was a wonder they got to know those premises were being rented out,” he added.



Mr Pensan entreated Ghanaians looking for accommodation to visit the Rent Control Department for help.



He indicated that the department will assess the property and give out the rental price.



The Ashanti Regional Manager of the Rent Control Department advised landlords to desist from advertising their properties for rent.