It's a good step - Economist on 30% cut from salaries of government appointees

Akufo-Addo announces expenditure cuts to mitigate economic hardships

Chief of Staff writes to CAGD to deduct monies from source



30% slash will slow down government's borrowing, Economist



Economist, Dr Adu Owusu Sarkodie, has lauded government's decision to cut salaries of government appointees by 30 percent.



He further described the move as a step in the right direction as this will help government narrow its fiscal budget deficit.



Dr Adu Owusu Sarkodie, in an interview with Accra-based TV3 stated that the 30 percent deductions from salaries of appointees will also slow down the rate of borrowing.

“It is a good step and I said that the main objective is for the government to show that we are on course with the fiscal consolidation path and the fiscal consolidation path is to narrow the budget deficit and also slow down the rate of borrowing,” he said.



As part of measures to deal with the current economic hardships the country is facing including the high cost of fuel and depreciation of the cedi, government announced, effective April, salaries of government appointees will be slashed by 30 percent.



It is in this light that the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare wrote to the Controller and Accountant General’s Department (CAGD) to begin the deductions from source.



In a letter dated April 19, 2022, she said “The Controller and Accountant General Department and the Chief Executives of State-Owned Agencies (SOEs) are directed to deduct at source 30 percent of the salaries of ministers of states (including Deputy Ministers), District Chief Executives of MMDAs, Chief Executive officers and Deputy Chief Executive officers of SOEs with effect from 1st April to December 2022 and pay some into the consolidated fund.”



The letter also noted that all MDAs, MMDAs, and SOEs should reduce fuel allocations to political appointees and heads of MDAs, MMDAs, and SOEs by 50%.