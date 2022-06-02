It's conflict of interest - GII Director on Ofori-Atta's bank serving as government bonds transaction advisor

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Ofori-Atta owns Data Bank

It's suspicious if a particular organisation keeps getting all government contracts, Linda Ofori Kwafo



Step aside, Linda Ofori Kwafo to Ofori-Atta



Director of the Ghana Integrity Initiative, Linda Ofori Kwafo, has said it is inappropriate for the Finance Minister's financial institution - DataBank to serve as the government's bonds transaction advisor.



According to her, this is tantamount to conflict of interest as Ken Ofori-Atta holds a public office in government.



Linda Ofori Kwafo explained that Ken Ofori-Atta's personal interest will conflict with the activities of the advisor on the issuance of government securities are high.

Speaking on Joy FM's Super Morning Show on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, she said, “he [Ken Ofori-Atta] has accepted the responsibility as the Finance Minister, so he occupies a public office. His former organisation or his organisation would have to continue doing business because they have to exist and that company itself is separate from him as a person, so they have to continue bidding. Now, he has extensive influence on the other side."



“The moment contracts come before him, he might not be participating in where they bid, but he does not have to take any part in taking decisions on whether they win or not. It becomes suspicious if that particular organisation keeps on getting all the awards or contract of being a transactional advisor to the Ministry," she added.



She stated that per the 1992 constitution, a person shall not put himself in a position where his personal interest conflicts or slightly conflicts with the performance of the functions of his office.



The Director of Ghana Integrity Initiative, therefore, called on Ken Ofori-Atta to relinquish his position to avoid any interference.