3
Menu
Business

'It’s criminal for Ghana to continue to import rice despite arable lands, water' – Ofori-Atta

Ken Ofori Atta And IMF.jpeg Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Fri, 30 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has bemoaned the rate at which rice is imported into Ghana despite being endowed with arable lands, water and favourable conditions to produce the grains domestically.

According to him, Ghana annually imports rice in excess of US$2 billion although the country is well positioned to grow and produce rice for consumption and export purposes.

“It’s actually quite criminal for the country to continue to import rice while we’re endowed with arable lands, water, and favourable weather conditions for growing crops to mitigate any possible food crisis.”

“Since 2017, we’ve spent over a million dollars importing rice. What’s more embarrassing is that a country like Ukraine exports about 74 million tons of grains despite current conflicts, and you wonder why Ghana and Africa have fallen asleep.”

Ken Ofori-Atta made this known when he received a delegation of rice investors from Thailand led by Dr Joseph Siaw-Agyepong who is the Chief Executive Officer of the Jospong Group of Companies.

Touching on the implementation of the Ghana Cares ‘Obatanpa’ initiative, the Finance Minister said the programme seeks to offer an alternative to addressing the current economic crisis.

Ken Ofori-Atta was however optimistic that Thailand’s partnership with Ghana's private sector will lead to the commercialization of rice production geared toward reducing dependency on imports.

Meanwhile, Dr. Joseph Siaw-Agyepong on his part explained that the decision to venture into rice production will require technical knowledge and skills to increase yields.

MA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
How 2022 proved Vice President Bawumia’s economic theories right
Hopeson Adorye's cryptic post after Bawumia's visit
Justin Kodua issues stern warning to Abronye over media rants
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Adiza Osman: The National Chief Imam’s wife details how she met him
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992