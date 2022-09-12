It's criminal to ask customers whether they need receipts or not - GRA to businesses

Local currency, Cedi

Head of Domestic Tax Revenue Division, Edward Gyambrah, has noted that it is criminal for businesses to not issue VAT invoices to customers after the purchase of goods and services.

He cautioned registered businesses to not evade taxes and issue receipts after transacting businesses with customers.



He pointed out that GRA will prosecute businesses issuing fake VAT invoices to customers.



In an interview with the media, Edward Gyambrah said, “We are cautioning all registered businesses dealing with customers to be transparent and not evade taxes. You are supposed to issue VAT invoices to customers, don’t be asking whether they need a receipt or not because that is criminal.”



The Head of Domestic Tax Revenue Division noted that effective October this year, GRA will start the automation of some VAT invoices.

This is to monitor businesses, as well as, fast track their processes of issuing receipts.



The exercise forms part of measures put in place by the GRA to generate more revenue for the country.



ESA/FNOQ