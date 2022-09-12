0
Menu
Business

It's criminal to ask customers whether they need receipts or not - GRA to businesses

Ghana Cedis Local currency, Cedi

Mon, 12 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Head of Domestic Tax Revenue Division, Edward Gyambrah, has noted that it is criminal for businesses to not issue VAT invoices to customers after the purchase of goods and services.

He cautioned registered businesses to not evade taxes and issue receipts after transacting businesses with customers.

He pointed out that GRA will prosecute businesses issuing fake VAT invoices to customers.

In an interview with the media, Edward Gyambrah said, “We are cautioning all registered businesses dealing with customers to be transparent and not evade taxes. You are supposed to issue VAT invoices to customers, don’t be asking whether they need a receipt or not because that is criminal.”

The Head of Domestic Tax Revenue Division noted that effective October this year, GRA will start the automation of some VAT invoices.

This is to monitor businesses, as well as, fast track their processes of issuing receipts.

The exercise forms part of measures put in place by the GRA to generate more revenue for the country.

ESA/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Aisha Huang dines with top officials – Prof Aning alleges
Kwesi Pratt slams IMF boss over comment on Ghana’s economy
Brazil release star-studded 26-man squad for Ghana friendly
Bride found murdered one week after marriage; throat and thigh cut
NDC MPs begging me to withdraw my double salary suit – Abronye DC alleges
The Ghanaian officer who was Queen Elizabeth's first black assistant
Baba Spirit's final interview before his death
Long queues back at Telco Centers after calls, data blocking begins
Bernard Avle pays emotional tribute to late wife at memorial service
'Maa Lizzy' trends as social media users mourn Queen Elizabeth II
Related Articles: