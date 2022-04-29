Labour expert, Austin Gamey

It’s dangerous to print more Cedi notes to increase workers' salaries – Labour Expert

Worker Unions demand increase in salaries



Government has to reduce expenditure by 20%, Prof. Adei



Printing Cedi notes only a temporary measure, Austin Gamey



Labour Expert, Austin Gamey, has noted that it will be dangerous for government to print more Cedi notes to address the salary increment concerns of workers.



His concerns come after former Board Chair of the GRA, Professor Stephen Adei, entreated government to consider printing more money to enable them to increase the salaries of public sector workers.



According to him, the method suggested by Professor Stephen Adei is only theoretical and temporal, therefore, will not solve the root cause of the problem.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, Austin Gamey stated categorically that the printing of Cedi notes to pay public sector workers may last for just 3 months.



"That is a mere theory that cannot work. What need to do is to address the issue not just temporarily, but consider the consequences of even the temporary measure because any temporary measure that can boomerang in our face in the next 3 months or so is one of the most dangerous things to do," he told GhanaWeb in an exclusive interview.



"His economic view though laudable for 3 months or so can only last for that period and will come back to bite us harder than the present state of affairs," he added.



The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has announced their intention to embark on an industrial strike if salaries of government employees are not increased by 20%.



They also demanded conducive working conditions for government employees.



General Secretary of TUC, Dr Yaw Baah noted that the public sector workers' salaries need to witness an increase to meet the rising rate of inflation in the country.