It's not true my government does not care about the Ghanaian worker – Akufo-Addo

Mon, 2 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Labour agitates over working conditions

President Akufo-Addo addresses workers to mark 2022 May Day celebrations

We have implemented to cushion the Ghanaian worker – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has dismissed suggestions that his government does not care about the plight of Ghanaian workers.

According to him, his government has the Ghanaian worker at heart hence measures were put in place to cushion workers following the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic which impacted many livelihoods.

Speaking at this year’s May Day celebrations in Accra, President Akufo-Addo outlined some of these measures which he believes has cushioned many Ghanaian workers.

“It is important to put on record, at the outset, that when COVID-19 struck, and public sector workers in some countries were either relieved of their jobs or getting reduced salaries, my government continued to pay workers without any reductions, and we ensured that no public sector worker lost his or her job or getting reduced salaries.

“It cannot, therefore, be said that my government does not care about the plight of the Ghanaian worker,” he added.

President Akufo-Addo however admitted to the current living and economic conditions in the country and their impact on the Ghanaian worker and gave the assurance his government is committed to addressing the challenges.

“I will be the first to admit that conditions of service, in the wider public service, need improvement. However, these should be done within the budgetary constraints to ensure that we do not put excessive pressure on our public finances,” the president said.

He continued, “I have also acknowledged on several occasions that we are in difficult times, and the government has not thrown its hands in despair and it is not looking for an easy way out. On the contrary, we are working hard to address the current situation and those that relate to improving the quality of life for all Ghanaians.”



