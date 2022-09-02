It's now legal to transfer your meters from one location to another but subject to approval - ECG

ECG staff working on a meter

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced that it is no longer illegal for tenants to remove and transfer metres from rented properties they are vacating to other locations.

Individuals who wish to do so must first notify the ECG and go through the necessary procedures before they can relocate the metres.



It was previously illegal for tenants to remove and transfer meters from rented properties they are vacating to other locations.



But the Public Relations Officer for ECG, Theresa Osabutey, has disclosed on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that it is now legal to relocate a meter but subject to approval by ECG.



“Previously, it was illegal for tenants to remove and transfer metres from rented properties they were vacating to other locations,” she explained. However, this is no longer the case. There are currently processes and procedures that one can follow if they want to relocate their meters,” she said.

She advised the public to only use certified electricians from the Energy Commission to wire their properties, as this was a requirement for the application for a metre.



She stated that the ECG used to license both internal and external electrical contractors, but that the Energy Commission was now required by law to license those involved in internal wiring, and that no application would be approved unless strict adherence to it was maintained.



She also advised the public to go to their offices and apply for metres instead of hiring ‘goro boys.’



She also urged them to file complaints with the various managers at their various locations if they do not receive the services they require.