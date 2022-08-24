It's senseless to close shops to demonstrate, some traders are on loans - TAGG to GUTA

GUTA president, Dr Joseph Obeng

Traders Advocacy Group Ghana (TAGG) has said it is ridiculous for the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) to plan on closing their shops by way of demonstrating against government over the high cost of goods and services, high inflation among other economic challenges.

According to the Secretary of TAGG, Nana Opoku, some traders need to work to pay off loans acquired from financial institutions, therefore, closing shops is not the best way to go.



In his view, there are so many ways GUTA members can pour out their grievances to government without necessarily closing down shops.



Speaking on TV3 Midday Live News on Wednesday, August 24, Nana Opoku said, “We have so many ways of actually attracting government’s attention in addressing this situation.”



“Closing shops is not the issue. Some of our traders are on loans and if you are keeping our members to close shops, it doesn’t make sense,” he added.



GUTA on Monday, August 22, 2022, announced that it would close all shops belonging to its members in Accra on Monday, August 29, 2022, to register its displeasure with the country’s current economic challenges.

According to the GUTA President, Dr Joseph Obeng, the depreciation of the cedi has eroded the capital of its members which has dire consequences on their businesses.



A dollar is currently trading at GH¢10, against major trading currencies, especially the US dollar.



Inflation for July this year has hit 31.7% and the policy rate is now 22%.



The increase in the policy rate means that the cost of credit will go up.



