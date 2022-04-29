It will be nonsensical to argue with workers – Austin Gamey to government

Labour expert, Austin Gamey

Public workers, civil servants demand an increase in salaries

Have an open, honest conversation with workers, Austin Gamey urges government



TUC to emabrk on industrial strike



Labour Expert, Austin Gamey, has said for there to be a long-lasting solution to avert workers' agitations over salary increments and poor working conditions, it is prudent for government to have an honest and open conversation with them [workers] and other relevant key stakeholders.



In an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, Austin Gamey stated that government, during the honest conversation must present the true state of the economy for there to be an understanding.



He pointed out that it will be unnecessary for government to hold back some information for political or other reasons while addressing the issue.

"What needs to be done is to have open, honest conversation, not debate, not argument because that will be foolish. If you honestly present the state of affairs and not massage information, keep some of the information because of so called national security reasons and tell all the stories as the state of the national economy in a meeting that is meant for only people that you like but as many as possible as was done before at Ho by the John Mahama administration. It resolved that problem which led to Senchi and which brought about some relief otherwise, Ghana would have been sold already," Austin Gamey told GhanaWeb in an interview.



"Presently, we are even in a worse state because, at that time, we were using about 70% of the national income to pay the civil and public service. Today, the number has ballooned and we are aware we’re getting over 80 percent of the national economy being used to pay workers and two other items. So if we don’t take immediate steps to sit and honestly have a conversation not minded by partisan, political situations, the matter can be resolved," he added.



The Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) is demanding a neutrality allowance from government.



According to the Association, it will continue to strike until government fully commits to paying the money.



CLOGSAG laid down its tools on Thursday, April 21, 2022, following the inability of government to pay the allowance as agreed in January this year.

The neutrality allowance is to ensure that civil and local government workers do not engage in partisanship while working in their various offices.



Meanwhile, the Trades Union Congress (TUC) has also announced their intention to embark on an industrial strike if salaries of government employees are not increased by 20%.



They also demanded conducive working conditions for government employees.



General Secretary of TUC, Dr Yaw Baah noted that the public sector workers' salaries need to witness an increase to meet the rising rate of inflation in the country.