Italian businesses explore partnership with Ghanaian counterparts

Nana Ama Trades Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Nana Ama Dokuaa Asiamah-Adjei

Mon, 13 Jun 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

An Italian business delegation has called on the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Nana Ama Dokuaa Asiamah-Adjei.

The team is in the country to explore areas of partnership between them and the Ghanaian business community. Their areas of interest are the production of leather shoes, water treatment plants, construction and real estate, and wineries, among others.

Ms. Dokuaa assured them that government is focused on the empowerment of the private sector and is, thus, ready to embrace opportunities to deepen relationships between Ghanaians and their Italian counterparts.

She briefed them on the government's 10-point industrialization agenda and its goals of value addition to enable the country to take advantage of the numerous market access opportunities created by the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement.

She invited the Italian delegation to embrace incentives offered under the One District, One Factory initiative and partner with Ghanaians to set up businesses in the country.

The team had earlier met with private business associations such as the Association of Ghana Industries.

