Itel Selfie winners

The winners in a group photo

Source: itel Ghana

itel, a global leading mobile phone brand committed to providing budget-friendly, high quality products boasting excellent user experience, introduced its latest iconic and stylish S series smartphones S16 and S16 Pro in Ghanaian market. The S16 series comes with new and innovative features that are geared to suit the lifestyle of Selfie lovers.

As part of increasing awareness for the new S16 Series products. Itel engaged its fans in an innovative selfie competition. The competition which was themed itel Selfie Star Challenge saw entries form over 500 fans and interactions form more than 200,000 fans on its social media platforms.



Fans were required to show their creativity and S16 Selfie coolness with the S16 song which was composed by their brand ambassador Kuami Eugene.



At the end of the competition, ten top winners were selected and given cash and prizes up to the sum of $10,000. The prizes ranged from GHC5000, GHC3000, GHC2000 , Phones and other amazing prizes.



According to their Digital Marketing and communication manager Mr. Tuekpe Michael, fans should continue to use itel products and participate in their exciting promotions for them to win big. He also added that new and exciting activities will be launched from 2021 with more amazing rewards.



Follow itel mobile on all social media platforms @itelghana and be part of their amazing promotions.

Here are the pictures of the winners!!

















