Jackie Appiah, others attend Spark a Life party

The guests in a group photo

Source: Spark Africa

The Spark a Life party took place on Friday 18th June at Polo Club and saw people coming together to celebrate and raise funds to help vulnerable children in rural areas stay in school.

Guests including influencers Jackie Appiah, Soa, as well as Canadian High Commissioner Kati Csaba and French Ambassador Sophie Ave, enjoyed a sparkling evening at the outside Polo bar with music, drinks, food and a fire dancer show.



MC Eunice Tornyi led the evening’s entertainment with sparkle as guests danced by the fire light outside. The fundraising initiative named Spark a Life was launched by the Life Coaching company Spark Africa www.sparkafrica.net, earlier this year to raise funds to ensure 100 vulnerable children in rural areas can stay in school and achieve their full potential.



This unique party held on Friday was the initiative of Spark a Life founders Sonia Sharara and Giulia Tavolato, who decided to celebrate their birthday differently this year and use the occasion to raise awareness and more funds to help children stay in school.



Sponsors came onboard to support including Polo Club, Imexco Drinks Ltd, Orca Deco, Docutech Ltd, Kidsville, Little Paris and Canelle to make the evening a success.

More than 60 children have been supported by the Spark a Life initiative and thanks to proceeds from this party and donations received on the night, another 40 children will be supported.



Spark a Life NGO partner is Nneka Youth Foundation who support thousands of children in rural areas in Ghana to stay in school and achieve their full potential. Nneka Youth Foundation founder, Cecilia Fiaka said during the event that she was honoured by the support and shared that this gives her the strength to keep going.



Spark a Life are continuing their work and want to raise more funds to support even more children, and welcome donations from supporters on Instagram @spark.africa and for donations via Momo 0540 126 826 (name Sonia Sharara).