January records highest inflation since 2019 rebasing

The month of January 2022 has recorded the highest inflation of 13.9% since 2019 rebasing.

The figure is 1.3% percent higher than what was recorded in December 2021 which stood at 12.6%.



The figure (13.9%) indicates that the general price level was 13.9% higher than January 2021which stood at 9.9%.



The Month-on-month inflation between December 2021 and January 2022 was 2.1%.



Food inflation also increased from 12.8% recorded in December 2021 to 13.7%.



Non-food group for the first time in seven months recorded inflation of 14.1%, exceeding that of the food group.

Housing and Transport (which includes fuel) once again were the two Divisions that recorded the highest inflation (28.7% and 17.4% respectively).



The contribution of Housing, Water, Electricity, and Gas to overall inflation increased by 4.6 percentage points (from 17.5% in December 2021 to 22.1% in January 2022).



Inflation for locally produced items continues to dominate imported items.



On the regional level, Greater Accra regained its lead in overall inflation with the Upper West region still recording the highest food inflation.