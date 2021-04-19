Japan Motors launches a new Nissan Sunny in Ghana

The new Nissan Sunny

Source: Japan Motors

Japan Motors Trading Company, authorized distributors of Nissan vehicles in Ghana have launched a new Nissan Sunny vehicle on the Ghanaian market.

2021 promises to be a good year for Nissan ;lovers.



Five (5) new models will be launched in the Ghanaian market starting with the all new Nissan Sunny. The Sunny, launched on the 19th of April is sophisticated, safe and comes equipped with the latest technology.



Speaking at the launch of the new vehicle, General Manager Sales & Marketing of Japan Motors Trading Company Limited, Mr. Amine Kabbara, said the introduction of the new Nissan Sunny car demonstrates Japan Motors commitment to its cherished customers, to continuously provide the latest global model at their doorstep here in Ghana.



He reiterated that the model Sunny has over the years established a very solid reputation in Ghana, adding that he was confident that a lot of customers are eagerly waiting to experience the latest edition’.



“It is a complete transformation from its previous generation.

It provides a perfect balance of modern style, premium comfort to everyone on board, while it integrates the latest Nissan intelligent mobility, he said.



He added “This is the right time for anyone who is looking for a sedan vehicle to choose the new Nissan Sunny as it comes in three different variants that would meet the budget and specifications of our customers”.



On his part, Product Manager of Japan Motors, Mr. Adu Buabeng Mensah, said “the all-new Nissan Sunny has everything you're looking for in a compact sedan vehicle. It gives you more efficiency, more style, more comfort, more power, more safety and connectivity with your world than never before.



The all-new Nissan Sunny is the new king of the compact sedan segments”.



He further explained that the Nissan Sunny has an intelligent key system which gives easy access to the vehicle.

Exceptional to the Nissan Sunny range is the 17-inch alloy wheels that puts spin on style. With its lower tire profile, it takes that premium look from all angles setting it apart from its competition, he explained. Other features of the new Nissan Sunny include Apple car play, Android auto, Follow me home headlight, generous trunk space, 60/40 split seat backs and smart storage.



The Nissan Sunny comes with a three-year warranty or 100,000km whichever comes first.







