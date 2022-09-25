Jinapor joins Akufo-Addo on investor roundtable at UN General Assembly

Jinapor listens as Akufo-Addo delivers a speech

On the sidelines of the 77th United Nations General Assembly, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor joined President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday 22nd September, 2022 at an investor Roundtable, organised by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, in partnership with Anglogold Ashanti and JP Morgan.

The Roundtable which brought together global giants in the mining industry, as well as bond and equity investors, provided an opportunity for Government to directly engage the investor community on investment potentials in the mining industry in Ghana.



The President as the keynote speaker at the event, used the occasion to articulate his vision for the construction of a progressive and prosperous Ghana, and the fundamental role of the private sector in Ghana’s economic recovery programme, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.



He reminded the investor community that Ghana is not just the best place to do business in Africa, but one of the fastest growing economies on the continent. With unexploited deposits of green minerals, including lithium, coupled with the traditional minerals, and Government’s efforts to add value and build the full value chain of our mineral resources, investment potentials, particularly in the mining industry, remains huge.

He called on the investor community to take advantage of Ghana’s adherence to principles of democratic accountability, rule of law, respect for the sanctity of contracts, stable regulatory environment and favourable fiscal regime, to invest in the mining industry in Ghana.



For his part, the Lands Minister maintained that the Government of President Akufo-Addo is putting in place the building blocks to make Ghana the mining hub of Africa, “and we will not relent in our efforts, until Ghana becomes the centre of all mining and mining related activities on the continent.”



He told the media that participants at the Roundtable were very pleased, adding that "we have, already, started the engagement to bring them into the country".