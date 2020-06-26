Press Releases

Joana Gyan Foundation donates to Wasa Agona Amenfi

The Joana Gyan Foundation, dedicated to ensuring that every individual achieves his/her potential regardless of their circumstances, will from Friday, June 26 to Sunday, June 28, 2020, visit Wasa Agona Amenfi.

The visit, according to the founder of the foundation, Mrs. Joana Gyan Cudjoe, as part of the organization’s social responsibility and the governments’ effort to curb the spread of the Coronavirus, the organization will donate PPEs to residents of Wasa Agona Amenfi in the Western North Region of Ghana.



Addressing her team before setting up the journey to Wasa Amenfi from Accra, she said, “We are going to a remote village and I need everyone to cooperate so that we can finish what we have set our mind to, we are blessed and we have to go back to also bless our localities in order to get them inspired and empowered.”



Joana Gyan Foundation believes that every person should be given the opportunity to excel and actively invests in talented individuals who are visiting the District to execute three important projects respectively each day.

The activities include; fumigation of churches, mosques, and the market square. It is scheduled for Friday, June 26, 2020, and will be done by DeleteGhana.



On Saturday, June 27, 2020, there will be the donation of face masks and hand sanitizers.



The activities which will be climaxed on Sunday 28, June 2020 will have the founder Mrs. Joana Gyan Cudjoe also the Chief Executive Officer and founder of Golden Empire to sit down with elders of the District to deliberate on the development of the locality and also have health practitioners to educate and inform the residents about the Corona pandemic and what to do to keep them safe.

Source: Erica Arthur

