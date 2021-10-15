Job advertisement declines in Q2 2021 – BoG report

8,251 job adverts were recorded in the second quarter of 2021

• Job advertisements in print and online media decline in Q2 2021

• 8,251 job adverts were recorded in the second quarter of 2021



• The COVID-19 pandemic attributed to the decline



The Bank of Ghana has revealed that the number advertised for the selected online and print outlets showed a decline in the second quarter of 2021.



According to data released, a total of 8,251 job adverts were recorded in the second quarter of 2021 as compared with 9,582 job adverts recorded in the second quarter of 2020. This represented a 13.9 percent decline.



Touching on job vacancies, the central bank said the number of jobs advertised for the period also declined by 6.7 percent from 8,840 recorded earlier in the first quarter of 2021.

However, the central bank pointed that the decline in the number of jobs advertised for the period is attributed to the coronavirus pandemic and its associated impact on business, movement.



Meanwhile, the country’s services sector on the other hand remained dominant as the primary job providing sector in the economy.



The sector, according to the Bank of Ghana report accounted for 79.0 percent of total job advertisements recorded in the second quarter of 2021.



This is compared with a share of 80.8 percent recorded in the second quarter of 2020.