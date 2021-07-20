Job listings that are growing and declining amid coronavirus - Report

There has been an increasing demand in job listings and growth

Despite the coronavirus pandemic having impacted major sectors and industries, a recent report has showed an increasing demand in job listings and growth.

The research conducted by recruitment firm Jobberman revealed that IT & Telecoms, Media, Communications and Advertising as well as Banking and Finance were the top 3 industries with the most job listings and growth.



“From our findings, IT, Telecoms is the top industry/sector with the most job openings while Sales is most the sought after job function. In addition, Customer Service and Support is the most declining job function,” the report read in part.



It continued that: "companies are looking for professionals with mid-level experience to fill their hiring activities.”



On the industries and sector trends, the report said as the coronavirus pandemic has had a devastating impact on a number of industries and disrupted their structures and processes, many of such firms were forced to downsize their workforce.



“However, there are industries that are thriving in the face of the crisis, for example, there’s a growing demand in industries such as IT & Telecoms, Advertising, Media & Communications and Banking, Finance & Insurance as the top 3 industries with the most postings,” it added.

Conversely, Shipping & Logistics, Construction and Healthcare sectors, are the top 3 industries declining in job postings.



“Furthermore, despite Education being among the top industries, it has dropped compared to the previous year and while Healthcare is among the declining roles, it has grown slightly compared to 2020,” portions of the report read.



The report is dubbed the Impact of COVID-19 Jobs Report: 'How COVID-19 has impacted the Ghanaian jobs market and future of work.'



It also explores factors such as trending industries and sectors, roles and sectors, skills, job levels and benefits caused by COVID-19 as well as job market trends and forecasts for the Ghanaian job market.



