Jobberman launches #LevelUp campaign to connect job seekers with jobs, new opportunities

The #LevelUp campaign will enable job seekers connect with the right employers

Source: Jobberman Ghana

Ghana's leading online recruitment platform, Jobberman Ghana has launched its new job seeker campaign, “#LevelUpWithJobberman” with the mission to connect job seekers with opportunities in Ghana through digital means.

The focus of the campaign is to encourage young graduates on the essence of a career path as young professionals and innovate their job search while setting themselves apart from the competition in the job market.



“If job seekers only focus on finding a job without a strategic plan, they will end up in a job that is not meant for them and may not make use of their skills, acquired knowledge, and experiences. Jobseekers need to know who they are, their personality type, and that superpower that sets them apart for success.



The #LevelUpWithJobberman campaign is purposely to get them to align with their career and to assist them to identify job opportunities that best suit their interest," shares Haralabos Antarakis, CEO of Jobberman Ghana.



Since its launch in Ghana in 2012, Jobberman has emerged as one of the most trusted HR partners for businesses in the country boasting over 600,000 qualified CVs, 100s of active jobs per day, and more than 21,000 employers.

“The unemployment rate in Ghana is high, yet there are many opportunities available. We have observed that one of the major reasons why some job seekers are not being shortlisted for interviews is, either they are applying to jobs they may not be fully qualified for or their CVs are not well-tailored which causes them to miss opportunities. Top companies in Ghana are hiring new team members daily. Leveling up with Jobberman and signing up on the site, is the best opportunity to land a dream job,” adds Human Resource Manager at Jobberman Ghana, Freda Nana Embil.



During the period of the #LevelUpWithJobberman campaign, job seekers will receive tailored career advice from human resource experts, job hunting tips from seasoned recruitment experts on how to gain a competitive edge, timely access to top jobs, and an opportunity to get matched with top companies looking for skillful professionals.



Job seekers are encouraged to take their next career step with Jobberman by signing up here