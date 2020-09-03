Press Releases

Jobberman launches free employer handbook

Leading recruitment solutions platform in Ghana, Jobberman, has launched a free human resource employer handbook for companies, individuals and HR experts.

This handbook aims to assist HR practitioners in Ghana with HR best practices during disruption like the current pandemic and to serve as a guide to enable stakeholders in human resource management of their workforce now and in the future.



Jobberman Ghana believes the world of work has been one of the significant entities most affected by COVID-19, and that this is the time business must adapt to new ways of managing their workforce and the working environment.



According to the Managing Director in charge of Jobs at Ringier One Africa Media (ROAM) and acting CEO of Jobberman Ghana: “The pandemic has impacted factors such as, Hiring Decisions, Hiring Processes, Remote Working Policies & Tools, Effective Employee Communication, Employee Performance Management & Well-being and Post-Crisis HR Plan.



The handbook purposely seeks to explore all these. These changes are quite exciting because they offer the potential for dynamic transformations.”



“During these challenging times, most employers and organisations have had to make critical decisions and have affected their vital business asset which is the human resource.



We as your recruitment solutions partner thought of you, researched and have curated expert advice that will be of great value to your business now and in the future.

This handbook can be used as a guideline to put theory into practice and develop customised approaches in the workplace.” Erica Appiah, Human Resource Manager, Jobberman Ghana, added.



The #JobbermanEmployerHandbook offers tools and techniques to manage teams through disruption. It is available for download for FREE. Companies, business leaders, employers and individuals can learn how to manage teams through the COVID-19 period and beyond.



Jobberman Ghana is an online recruitment platform established in Ghana in 2012 with the aim of transforming productivity in Ghana. Jobberman Ghana forms part of the investment portfolio of Ringier One Africa Media.



Our vision is to be Ghana’s most user-centric and transparent career ecosystem, where we connect the right candidates with the right opportunities.



We use a bespoke mix of human and automated solutions to match employers with the best candidates, so they can hire the right fit faster. We are there for our users, every step of the way.

