John Dumelo lists 3 reasons for hike in tomato prices

Tomatoes1213110312112121 File Photo: Prices of tomatoes have skyrocketed in recent times

Tue, 10 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dumelo advocates for irrigation farming

The government blames economic crunch on COVID-19, Russia-Ukraine war

Ghanaians lament the general cost of living

Actor cum politician, John Dumelo, has explained what in his view has caused recent hikes in prices of tomatoes on the market.

According to him, there were three main drivers accounting for the hike.

In a post on his social media handle, John Dumelo identified one of the causes as the situation where Burkinabe farmers continued to determine the prices of imported tomatoes.

He added that the exchange rate of CFA and Cedi together with the risk of driving to Burkina Faso due to highway robberies were the other contributory factors.

John Dumelo, who is into farming as well, proposed that a strategy such as using irrigation for farming from September to April every year will help mitigate against such risk.

“High prices of tomatoes, Reasons: We buy from Burkina and they determine prices for us. 2. It’s risky driving into Burkina because of highway robbers. 3. Exchange rate CFA- Cedi. Solution: Grow our own tomatoes using irrigation from Sept through to April each year. Thanks,” he tweeted.

John Dumelo added that “the market women only go for the Burkina ones because we just don’t grow enough tomatoes in Ghana to meet demand during dry season,” whiles dismissing reports that Ghana tomatoes were inferior to those from Burkina Faso.



