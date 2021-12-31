John Dumelo preaches for focus on entertainment for revenue generation

John Dumelo

Actor cum politician and entrepreneur, John Dumelo, has advised that Ghana takes its entertainment industry seriously.

The National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) candidate for the Ayawaso West Wugon constituency in the 2020 elections believes that there should be focus on the entertainment sector because it can rake in a lot of income.



Apart from income, it will provide the needed employment for the youth in the country.



He believes that the continuous reliance on the various natural resources of the country is stale and there is the need to explore other options.

“Our over reliance on oil, timber, cocoa, gold( even though we don’t add value to them before export) as revenue generation is getting feudal. Entertainment( events, shows, concerts) are the next big things that can make Ghana “Ghana”. We have what it takes….let’s get to work!”



December in Ghana has become synonymous with events and draws people from far and near.



Among the various events includes Afrochella, Wildaland, Rapperholic, Bhim Concert among others.