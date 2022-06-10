John Kumah explains how YouStart will create 1 million jobs in three years

John Kumah, Deputy Minister of Finance

The Deputy Finance Minister, Dr John Kumah, has stated that even though government’s flagship YouStart programme is to create 1 million jobs it does not mean that every young person must become an entrepreneur.

He explained that government’s target is to create 300,000 entrepreneurs which form 30% of the unemployed population in Ghana who will provide jobs for other young people.



Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express Business Edition, he said, “And when we say we’re targeting to create 1 million jobs, we’re not saying every young man should become an entrepreneur. We’re targeting up to 30% of this available workforce that are looking for jobs, that’s about 300,000.



“If you’re able to create about 300,000 businesses within the next three years and they do an average of say 5 jobs on the average. Some are able to do 50, 100, but let’s say they create 5 jobs on the average then you have absorbed that’s about 1.5 million jobs created.



“So, you could have by then absorbed all the 19.7% unemployment or brought it down to sustainable levels. So that’s the objective, we want young people to be bold. And the problem of this country is not lack of ideas, I have engaged young people, and I have seen that they can create jobs.”



The minister cited the case of a young entrepreneur who is creating jobs for young people across the country.

“One of the examples I often refer to is of a young man who participated in the presidential pitch, his restaurant is now called Pizza man and Chicken man, it’s very popular in Kumasi, he’s a KNUST student. He didn’t even win in the top 10, but I referred him to quick angels and they supported him to start with his first restaurant Pizza Man and Chicken Man.



“Today as we speak, he has like 9 to 10 branches across the country. He has over 50 workers and he’s seeking to expand every day. So, I mean right from school he’s now an employer, he’s not looking for jobs with the certificate that he paid for at KNUST.



“He’s employing permanent staff; he has 20 bike deliveries for people who buy and he has to go and deliver. And this has been achieved in a very short time.



“And I believe so many young people in Ghana have different creative ideas that if they get the support, they would be able to add value to whatever business idea they have, create jobs for themselves first, and also engage other people,” he said.