0
Menu
Business

John Kumah insists new tax is positive news for Ghana

Video Archive
Wed, 6 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

E-Levy bill passed

E-Levy revised to 1.5%

E-Levy to widen tax net

Deputy Minister of Finance, John Kumah, has insisted that the E-Levy is a good tax despite several backlashes from the minority.

According to him, the E-Levy was a critical component of the government's revenue generation measures thus passing it was crucial.

He assured that the passage of the E-Levy is "positive news for Ghana".

Speaking to the media at IMANI's economic forum, he stated that the E-Levy will help to create jobs for the youth in the country and help finance government debt and also ensure that the country's roads are fixed.

The E-Levy was passed in parliament after several controversies. The 1.5% levy according to government is to widen the tax net and help government generate revenue internally.

"We strongly believe that with E-Levy we will be able to meet our target in the 2022 budget".



Watch the latest episode of BizTech below





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Military bus carrying military personnel rolls over on N1
Military bus carrying military personnel rolls over on N1
Suspected thief who dresses like a Catholic priest beaten to death
Blaise Compaore sentenced to life for murder of Thomas Sankara
Journalists give conflicting accounts of Odartey Lamptey's house
Journalists give conflicting accounts of Odartey Lamptey's house
Inaki Williams’ parents divided over decision to play for Ghana - Reports
Don't force us to table a motion to expel you - Okyere Baafi to Adwoa Safo
Francis Uzoho breaks his silence after his error on Thomas Partey's goal
Southampton coach breaks silence on Mohammed Salisu's Black Stars saga
Related Articles: