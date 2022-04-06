John Kumah insists new tax is positive news for Ghana

E-Levy bill passed

E-Levy revised to 1.5%



E-Levy to widen tax net



Deputy Minister of Finance, John Kumah, has insisted that the E-Levy is a good tax despite several backlashes from the minority.



According to him, the E-Levy was a critical component of the government's revenue generation measures thus passing it was crucial.



He assured that the passage of the E-Levy is "positive news for Ghana".

Speaking to the media at IMANI's economic forum, he stated that the E-Levy will help to create jobs for the youth in the country and help finance government debt and also ensure that the country's roads are fixed.



The E-Levy was passed in parliament after several controversies. The 1.5% levy according to government is to widen the tax net and help government generate revenue internally.



"We strongly believe that with E-Levy we will be able to meet our target in the 2022 budget".







