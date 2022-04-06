John Kumah insists new tax is positive news for Ghana

E-Levy bill passed
E-Levy revised to 1.5%
E-Levy to widen tax net
Deputy Minister of Finance, John Kumah, has insisted that the E-Levy is a good tax despite several backlashes from the minority.
According to him, the E-Levy was a critical component of the government's revenue generation measures thus passing it was crucial.
He assured that the passage of the E-Levy is "positive news for Ghana".
Speaking to the media at IMANI's economic forum, he stated that the E-Levy will help to create jobs for the youth in the country and help finance government debt and also ensure that the country's roads are fixed.
The E-Levy was passed in parliament after several controversies. The 1.5% levy according to government is to widen the tax net and help government generate revenue internally.
"We strongly believe that with E-Levy we will be able to meet our target in the 2022 budget".
Watch the latest episode of BizTech below
- E-Levy will collapse digital industry – Terkper
- E-Levy is a credible recovery programme - Akufo-Addo on BBC
- E-Levy is a credible recovery programme - Akufo-Addo on BBC
- E-Levy has come to stay - Maurice Ampaw slams NDC propaganda
- Ghanaians will pay E-Levy whether they like it or not - Maurice Ampaw
- Read all related articles