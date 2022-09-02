John Kumah raises issues with 2021 Auditor-General’s report

Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah

Deputy Minister of Finance, John Kumah, has suggested that the various financial irregularities in the Auditor General’s 2021 report is not a true reflection of the actuals.

In a Facebook post, the deputy minister advocated for a reconciliation of monies recovered from various agencies in past Auditor General’s reports before it publishes another.



He emphasized that the financial irregularity figures will see a drop if such measures are adopted. The Ejisu Member of Parliament observed that the Ghana Revenue Authority has always taken steps to recover monies the Auditor General cites in his report – a move he says has contributed to a significant reduction in irregularities.



“I have always said that the Auditor-General's report must always incorporate findings and recommendations of the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament in its report and further update total recoveries made and the status of implementation of its previous years’ audit recommendations.



“Despite the fact that the 2021 Auditor General’s report shows that total irregularities have dropped significantly as compared to previous years. I believe that this figure can be taken down further if we report on recovery’s.



“I wish to indicate in the spirit of public education that; for all the financial infractions indicated in the Auditor General’s reports which represent real money that can be recovered, steps have been taken by the Ghana Revenue Authority over the period and continuous efforts are being made to recover such amounts. For instance, tax irregularities have declined from GHS 4,788,284,799 in 2018 to GHS 989,026,225 in 2022,” John Kumah wrote on his page.

The MP also mentioned that some of the irregularities reported in the Auditor-General’s report were not monies lost necessarily.



He said such irregularities were “administrative and procedural in nature” which ought to be blamed on inadequate engagement with the auditors during the audit fieldwork.



John Kumah further assured that the government will take steps to ensure prudent management of the country’s resources.



“Also, some of the infractions reported are administrative and procedural in nature that do not indicate a loss of money to be recovered. This usually happens in some cases on the account of inadequate engagement with the auditors during the audit fieldwork to explain some key issues or in some cases the non-provision of some key audit evidence required by the auditors during the audit.



“Despite the numerous leakages and infractions that still exist, the progress made in reducing the total irregularities is worth mentioning. Government will continue to enforce and enhance all the ongoing expenditure management and accountability measures to ensure proper utilization of all public resources to the full benefit of citizens,” the MP’s post concluded.

The 2021 Auditor General’s report has cited a number of financial misdeeds on the part of government agencies and ministries.



Amongst some key findings, five ministries paid dead staff, retirees, and resigned staff over GH¢2 million.



