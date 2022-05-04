John Mahama, NDC turned around to increase CST – Oppong-Nkrumah

Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, has described the track record of former President Mahama as a bad one when it comes to reversing certain government policies.



This comes after the John Dramani Mahama announced the intention by his party; National Democratic Congress to repeal the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy when given the nod in 2024.



Reacting to the remarks by the former president, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah speaking with Accra-based Asaase Radio said, “I just want to remind Ghanaians that the last time the NDC and Mahama made a similar statement was when the communication service tax was introduced.”

“He [John Dramani Mahama] argued against it that the cost of internet and talk time will go up by 8% in Parliament and later joined the late Prof. Atta Mills as his running mate to make a promise that they were going to abolish the communication service tax,” he added.



The information minister argued that the NDC when it won power in 2012 only turned around and increased the rate on Communication Service Tax despite indicating it will reverse the policy.



“When they won power, they turned around and increased the rate. So, I think there is a clear track record and nobody should be dissuaded by some of these comments, the Ghanaian economy is in safe hands, the 2017 to 2019 window shows us clearly that the New Patriotic Party and the Akufo-Addo administration had the competencies to bring the Ghanaian economy back on track.”



The controversial electronic transfer levy is currently being implemented in a modified phased approach from May 1 to June 30. The levy seeks to impose a 1.5 percent charge on some electronic transactions.



