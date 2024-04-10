John Mahama expresses shock at over 20 taxes and levies on vehicle imports

Former president and NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

Former president and NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama has voiced his shock at the array of taxes and levies on vehicle imports at the port.

Speaking during a meeting with the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) in Accra, Mahama criticised members of the association for not joining the NDC to publicly oppose the economic policies of the current Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration.



Using an example of an imported 2023 Lexus, Mahama highlighted the series of charges importers have to deal with, including import duty, VAT, and various levies, which he found shocking.



“[A friend brought] a car and I was just looking at the charges. This is a 2023 Lexus. These are the charges; 20% import duty, after that, import VAT, then processing fees, then ECOWAS levy, then vehicle examination fee, then network charges, then network charge VAT, then network charge COVID. I am shocked,” he said.



Mahama further listed some other taxes to be paid and also expressed concerns about the high cost of services due to the high cost of items.



Also at the event, the President of GUTA, Dr. Joseph Obeng, expressed the traders' longing for Mahama's leadership and thanked him for his past actions to safeguard their interests.



“With this meeting, I believe that traders have missed former president John Mahama and they don’t also forget the fact that our national head office, the secretariat, was given to us by you [former president Mahama],” he said.

